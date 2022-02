Pedestrian dies after being twice struck, dragged; police seeking driver who fled

HOBART — A Hobart man died Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the area of Ind. 51 and U.S. 6 and then being struck and dragged by a second vehicle that fled the scene, police said.

The deceased is identified as 67-year-old Thomas McMahon, Hobart police Capt. James M. Gonzales said.

The first driver reportedly told police he was northbound on Ind. 51 in the 3600 block of Randolph Street shortly before 5 a.m. when he struck something while being forced to merge left by his disappearing lane. The impact shattered his windshield, police said.

"He stated he stopped his car and got out to check to see what he hit and realized it was a pedestrian," Gonzales said. "He told officers that he called 911 to report the accident and while he was on the phone another vehicle traveling northbound struck the pedestrian and dragged him several feet. The driver told officers that the driver of the (second) vehicle didn't stop and continued to travel north."

Other witnesses reported also seeing the second vehicle strike and drag the pedestrian, Gonzales said. Police are pursuing leads to identify that driver.

The driver who initially struck McMahon was given field sobriety tests and showed no signs of impairment, police said. He also agreed to take a portable breath test and was found not to be intoxicated.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department reconstruction team was called to assist with the investigation, Gonzales said. The Lake County coroner's office also responded to the scene.

"The Hobart Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. McMahon," Gonzales said. "The Hobart Police Department would like to extend our gratitude to the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Lake County coroner's office for their assistance with this investigation."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.