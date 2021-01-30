Pedestrian found dead in roadway, police say

SCHNEIDER — A female was found deceased in a roadway by police after being struck by a vehicle, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified and her age and residence is unknown, according to Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Her manner of death is also pending, the coroner's report said.

At 8:20 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the 22100 Block of Parrish Avenue in Schneider, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

When police arrived, they found that a white Chevrolet Equinox was driving north on Parrish Avenue behind another vehicle. The first vehicle swerved to avoid hitting what at first appeared to the driver as a large black bag in the roadway.

However, the Equinox did not swerve and ended up hitting the object, which was later determined to be a person, police said.

Upon further investigation, the person was identified as a white female, who was declared dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner's office.

Both vehicles returned to the scene and spoke with the Schneider town marshal.