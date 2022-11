Pedestrian found in middle of Region roadway after being hit by car, police say

CEDAR LAKE — A man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon, Cedar Lake Police Chief William Fisher said.

Officers were dispatched around 3:14 p.m. to the area of 133rd Avenue and Parrish Avenue with reports of a single-vehicle crash, Fisher said.

A 30-year-old man was found in the middle of Parrish Avenue, just south of Jane Ball Elementary School, according to the chief. The man sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was unresponsive.

The driver was a 20-year-old woman, who remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Fisher said.

The Cedar Lake Fire Department reportedly assisted the man while police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Cpl. Richard Pennington at 219-374-5416.