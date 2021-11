Pedestrian killed along I-94 not yet identified, state police say

LAPORTE — A pedestrian was found dead early Thursday after being struck by an eastbound semi-truck along a local stretch of Intestate 94, Indiana State Police said.

The deceased, who has yet to be identified, was found along the highway on the far east end of LaPorte County after a trucking firm reported one of its drivers possibly struck a person, police said.

The company reported just before 6:30 a.m. that one of its drivers had struck a deer and was waiting at a rest park in Michigan for a report, police said. The firm then called back at 7:16 a.m. reporting that the driver may have struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was found wearing dark clothing, police said.

The right lane of the highway was shut down for about an hour and a half for the crash investigation, according to police. The truck driver is cooperating with the investigation and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors with the driver.

Troopers are working to determine why the pedestrian was on the highway and to identify the person.

Police were assisted by the LaPorte County coroner's office.

