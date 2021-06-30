Pedestrian sent to hospital following Schererville hit-and-run, police said

SCHERERVILLE — A driver struck a pedestrian in Schererville and then fled the scene, police said.

At 6 p.m. Monday police and fire personnel responded to a crash at U.S. 30 and Pine Island Drive, said Schererville Police Department Cmdr. Kevin Wagner.

A pedestrian had reportedly been struck by an unknown vehicle at the location.

After striking the pedestrian, the driver allegedly fled the area, leaving the wounded person behind.

Police found the injured pedestrian and transported the victim to a local hospital. Police said at this time, the victim's condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are seeking a suspect.

