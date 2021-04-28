 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck and killed along Region highway
LAPORTE — A man walking along U.S. 421 was killed Tuesday night when he stepped into traffic and was struck by a passing vehicle, county police said.

The 36-year-old Mishawaka man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 9 p.m. to the area of U.S. 421 and County Road 870 South in rural Clinton Township regarding a man walking northbound along the highway.

A few minutes later, while en route, officers learned the man had been struck by a vehicle, according to police.

The man was struck by a southbound motorist driving a 2016 Volkswagen passenger vehicle, police said. The 21-year-old Knox resident said the man was standing in the southbound lane.

The driver was not injured in the collision, police said.

Toxicology test results are pending, and the crash remains under investigation, police said.

