Pedestrian struck and killed along Region highway

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department
Provided
LAPORTE — A man walking along U.S. 421 was killed Tuesday night when he stepped into traffic and was struck by a passing vehicle, county police said.
The 36-year-old Mishawaka man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.
Police said they were called out shortly before 9 p.m. to the area of U.S. 421 and County Road 870 South in rural Clinton Township regarding a man walking northbound along the highway.
A few minutes later, while en route, officers learned the man had been struck by a vehicle, according to police.
The man was struck by a southbound motorist driving a 2016 Volkswagen passenger vehicle, police said. The 21-year-old Knox resident said the man was standing in the southbound lane.
The driver was not injured in the collision, police said.
Toxicology test results are pending, and the crash remains under investigation, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Br'Yon Mitchell
Age: 19 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 24, 2021 Offense Description: Robbery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Brian Moreau
Age: 33 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 25, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe; dealing in methamphetamine Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Cy Konieczny
Age: 42 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 25, 2021 Offense Description: Battery against a public safety officer; resisting law enforcement Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Daniel Lambert
Age: 41 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to register as a sex or violent offender Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Demarcus Wright
Age: 27 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 22, 2021 Offense Description: Fraud on a financial institution; theft Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Denim Cowan
Age: 25 Residence: Merrillville Arrest Date: April 21, 2021 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness; theft Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Derrick Samuels
Age: 38 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 21, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention; failure to appear Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Dustin Hine
Age: 35 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in a narcotic drug; dealing in methamphetamine; unlawful possession of syringe Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Eric Hudson
Age: 32 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 19, 2021 Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a narcotic drug; unlawful possession of syringe Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Heather Chmielewski
Age: 24 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 24, 2021 Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Ingrid Johanson-Voelker
Age: 60 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 23, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
James Steele
Age: 47 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 24, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Jasmine Scott
Age: 31 Residence: Indianapolis Arrest Date: April 19, 2021 Offense Description: Felon carrying a handgun Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jeffrey McComas
Age: 29 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 26, 2021 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jeremiah Jones
Age: 21 Residence: South Bend Arrest Date: April 21, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in a narcotic drug; possession of a controlled substance Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Jeremy Marshall
Age: 35 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 19, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jeremy Teutemacher
Age: 30 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Joshua Resetar
Age: 33 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 21, 2021 Offense Description: Intimidation; possession of methamphetamine Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Keagan Drzewiecki
Age: 21 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 21, 2021 Offense Description: Escape; burglary of a dwelling Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Kurt Kazmucha
Age: 55 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 22, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine; failure to appear Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Lebritte Worlds
Age: 39 Residence: Michigan City Arrest Date: April 24, 2021 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Lyric Stroud
Age: 29 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 19, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to appear; possession of a narcotic drug Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Matthew King
Age: 39 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 23, 2021 Offense Description: Residential entry Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Nathan Hinz
Age: 31 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Phillip Dalton
Age: 57 Residence: Kouts Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Other
Robert Aubin Jr.
Age: 34 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 26, 2021 Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Sada Steverson
Age: 32 Residence: Chicago Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Failure to appear Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Sean Wildfang
Age: 35 Residence: Elkhart Arrest Date: April 22, 2021 Offense Description: Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon; resisting law enforcement Class: Felonies
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Thomas McDonald
Age: 34 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 24, 2021 Offense Description: Domestic battery Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department
Travis Butts
Age: 33 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Trent Blau
Age: 57 Residence: Brighton, CO Arrest Date: April 25, 2021 Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police
Zakary VanHolten
Age: 22 Residence: LaPorte Arrest Date: April 20, 2021 Offense Description: Theft of a firearm Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.