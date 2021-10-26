 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck, killed on interstate ramp identified, coroner says
Pedestrian struck, killed on interstate ramp identified, coroner says

GARY — A pedestrian killed last week when he was struck by a vehicle on an interstate ramp has been identified as a Chicago man, the Lake County coroner's office said.

Eduardo Cruz-Rios, 36, was found lying in grass about 11 p.m. Oct. 19 on a ramp from eastbound Interstate 80/94 to Burr Street in Gary, according to a coroner's release and Indiana State Police.

A preliminary investigation showed Cruz-Rios was walking on the ramp when he was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, Indiana State Police said.

An abandoned vehicle registered in the victim's name was found a short time after the crash along the interstate, police said.

The driver of the Cruze was not hurt and cooperated with police.

