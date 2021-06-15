Pedophile author pleads guilty to federal obscenity charges

HAMMOND — The convicted child molester and founder of a pedophile-friendly organization is pleading guilty to federal obscenity charges.

Michael Christianson, 51, of LaPorte, appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to admit he authored, in the summer of 2019, three books containing dozens of photos of naked children.

Prosecutors say Christianson, a convicted child molester who promoted an organization supporting adults interested in sexual relations with children, had been awaiting trial on the charge of dealing in child pornography.

He had previously fired his defense attorneys and was preparing to act as his own lawyer at trial until he — and his standby defense attorney Arlington Foley — signed an agreement Tuesday with the U.S. attorney’s office.

Christianson is agreeing to give up his right to a jury trial in return for federal prosecutors dropping the child pornography count.

He is now pleading guilty to three counts of interstate transportation of obscene materials.

The agreement, made public Tuesday, states Christianson will accept a 15-year sentence, followed by a lifetime of supervision by the court’s probation staff.