 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert urgent

People of interest in custody after shots fired in 2 subdivisions, police say

  • 0
Merrillville police stock
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Officers took several people of interest into custody after shots-fired calls Saturday and Sunday in two subdivisions, police said.

No one was wounded in the weekend shootings in Merrillville.

Officers were dispatched Saturday night to a report of shots fired in the Young America subdivision, where property was damaged as a result of the gunfire.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to the Turkey Creek subdivision for a report of shots fired and again found damaged property.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to email Detective David Degard at ddegard@merrillville.in.gov or Detective Cpl. Matt Vasel at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts