People of interest in custody after shots fired in 2 subdivisions, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Officers took several people of interest into custody after shots-fired calls Saturday and Sunday in two subdivisions, police said.
No one was wounded in the weekend shootings in Merrillville.
Officers were dispatched Saturday night to a report of shots fired in the Young America subdivision, where property was damaged as a result of the gunfire.
On Sunday afternoon, police responded to the Turkey Creek subdivision for a report of shots fired and again found damaged property.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to email Detective David Degard at ddegard@merrillville.in.gov or Detective Cpl. Matt Vasel at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.
