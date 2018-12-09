Michigan City police are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday just blocks west of the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet mall.
Officers were dispatched at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Sherman Avenue on the city's northwest side for a report of shots fired to find three people were injured by gunfire.
No other information, including ages and hometowns of the gunshot victims, was immediately available from police Sunday afternoon. Their conditions were unknown.
After arriving on scene, police canvassed the area for evidence and interviewed potential witnesses. The scene is less than one mile north of the state prison.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Greg Radiger, the lead investigator in this case, at 219-874-3221 ext. 1080.