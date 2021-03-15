 Skip to main content
Person dies at hospital after shooting, police say
breaking urgent

STOCK Police - Merrillville (copy)
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A person died at a local hospital after being shot in the parking lot of Merrillville High School early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred around midnight, according to Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.

Officers arriving on the scene found an unoccupied vehicle that had crashed, Nuses said. Multiple spent shell casings also were found.

Another vehicle carrying two gunshot victims arrived shortly thereafter at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville, Nuses said. One of the victims died there.

The investigation was continuing Monday night, Nuses said.

