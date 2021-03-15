Person dies at hospital after shooting, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A person died at a local hospital after being shot in the parking lot of Merrillville High School early Monday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred around midnight, according to Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.
Officers arriving on the scene found an unoccupied vehicle that had crashed, Nuses said. Multiple spent shell casings also were found.
Another vehicle carrying two gunshot victims arrived shortly thereafter at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville, Nuses said. One of the victims died there.
The investigation was continuing Monday night, Nuses said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Adrian Maurice White
Alex Colon
Alex Ikuomola
Andre White
Anthony Graham
Antonio Herrera
Aron Roberson
Asia Jefferson
Benjamin Debold
Bennie Robinson
Brandon Jacob Feliciano
Brandon Lee Pacific
Brian Septmatthews
Carl Gomez
Chad Morris
Chauncey Morris
Cherise Tolbert
Christian Nelson
Christopher Baker
Christopher Washington
Darrell Loving
Darriel Phillips
David Valentine
Davion Dean
Deandre Collins
Deandrey Little
Devonte Phillips
Dominique Lincey
Ebony Hamilton
Emery Daker
George White
Jacob Hiland
Jeremy Jerman Arnold
John Yonushatis
Jonathan Johnson
Joshua Jones
Katrine Lousia Reillo
Ke'shaun Perkins
Keith Anhtony Yockey
Keith Michael Gardenhire
Lee Grigsby
Malcolm Whitehead
Marcile Lewis
Marietta Blisset
Melissa Smith
Michael Lewis
Michael Marsh
Michael Raczkowski
Miguel Angel Rodriguez
Miguel Malave
Nathan Pomplun
Noah Jackson
Raul Acosta
Robert Chandler
Rolando Hernandez
Rozell Manning
Shunell Watson
Teleshia Jones
Terrance Ward
Terrence Tompkins
Thaddeus McWilliams
Timothy Sohaney
Tony Bell
Victor Alvarado
Wade Allen Nagy
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.