Person flees after being ejected in rollover crash, police say

GARY — After being ejected from a vehicle, a crash victim fled the scene on foot in Gary Saturday night, police said.

Around 9 p.m. police were called to the westbound lanes of I-80/94 at mile marker 6 in Gary, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Dan Becker.

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over in the roadway.

The occupant of the rolled over vehicle was reportedly ejected and ended up fleeing the scene on foot, Becker said. It is unknown if the person was injured or located.

Two others suffered minor injuries from the wreck. The right lane was closed down in the area, however traffic was able to still move along the other lanes.

The crash is under investigation by Indiana State Police.

