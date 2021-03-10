Person grazed by bullet that was shot into Griffith apartment, police say

GRIFFITH — One person was grazed by a bullet that was shot into an apartment late Tuesday, an official said.
People living inside the apartment told investigators they couldn't think of anyone with a motive to shoot at them, said Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin.
Police responded about 7:20 p.m. to an apartment at Park West Boulevard and 35th Avenue, where they discovered a single shot was fired into the apartment through a patio door window, Martin said.
The bullet grazed a person inside before coming to a rest. It may have struck an object outside the apartment before it entered, Martin said.
The injured person suffered a minor abrasion and was treated at the scene. No one was transported to a hospital.
It appeared that there was no known intent in the shooting, Martin said.
Anyone with more information may contact the Griffith Police Department at 219-924-7503.
