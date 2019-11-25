{{featured_button_text}}
An aerial view shows the 6400 block of 109th Avenue in Crown Point where a shootout between neighbors left one injured and the person's dog dead.

CROWN POINT — A shootout between neighbors Monday afternoon sent one person to the hospital and killed the person's dog, police said.

The clash in the 6400 block of West 109th Avenue in unincorporated Crown Point began when one neighbor shot the other's dog around 3:30 p.m., according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

He said it then escalated to the neighbors shooting at each other, with the dog owner getting shot in the head.

The shooting victim was transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point for treatment, Martinez said.

Martinez said the alleged shooter was taken into custody.

Police have not yet released the names of the shooter, the victim or the dog. It's also not known how many total shots were fired.

Video taken by Chicago news helicopters showed up to a dozen police cars blocking the two-lane road near the scene following the incident.

Officers appeared to be scouring a lawn between the houses well after dark using flashlights to aid their searches.

Martinez said the incident remains under investigation by Lake County sheriff's department crime scene personnel and county detectives.

