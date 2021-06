Person injured in expressway shooting, seeks aid in Hammond

HAMMOND — At least one person was injured Monday evening in an expressway shooting on Interstate 94, according to Indiana State Police.

Police could not immediately confirm the specific location of the shooting, the number of people or vehicles involved, the number of bullets fired, or any possible motive for the shooting.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle struck by gunfire pulled off the Borman Expressway at Calumet Avenue in Hammond and sought assistance at a liquor store a few blocks north of the expressway.

The injured person was taken to a Region hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, police said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.