Person of interest arrested in woman's shooting death, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Police took a person of interest into custody late Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman, officials said.
The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead about noon Saturday after police responded to a home in the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim, Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.
The person of interest was taken into custody about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by Merrillville police, the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Rice said.
Police think the shooting was an isolated case that stemmed from a domestic dispute, he said.
