LAKE STATION — Police took a person of interest into custody Sunday after a pursuit that ended with a foot chase on a dead-end street, Police Chief Dave Johnson said.
A person flagged down a Lake Station officer about 10:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Miami Street and claimed to have just been robbed, he said.
The person pointed out a vehicle believed to have been involved in the alleged robbery.
An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but its driver fled, police said. Several people ran from the vehicle when it reached a dead-end street, he said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Capt. Brian Williams or Detective Dan Perryman at at 219-962-1186.