LANSING — Police have arrested a person of interest in a shooting Tuesday that left a 20-year-old man dead and a 19-year-old man in critical condition.

The person was taken into custody after a "peaceful surrender was negotiated," police said.

Lansing police responded at 4:12 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Thornton-Lansing Road and Chappel Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Officers found two men with gunshots wounds lying in the street, police said.

The 20-year-old, whose name has not yet been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 19-year-old was taken to Community Hospital in Munster and later transferred to a Chicago hospital, police said. He was in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

Lansing police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-895-7150.

