Person of interest in Region homicide released pending further investigation, police say

Police tape stock
File

LAKE STATION — A person of interest arrested Monday after a fatal shooting was released Wednesday night pending further investigation, police said.

Joshua Alvarez, 19, of Gary, died after he was shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Edison Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Lake Station police.

Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene, a coroner's release said.

Police did not release the name of person of interest taken into custody after the shooting.

"Investigators worked tirelessly to gather all information available about this incident within the first 48 hours, exhausting all leads, before the subject would be required to be charged or released," Assistant Police Chief Brian Williams said.

Police presented their case to the Lake County prosecutor's office, and prosecutors and detectives agreed not to file charges at this time, he said. The case will remain open as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Steve Peek by calling 219-962-1186 or emailing speek@lakestation-in.gov.

