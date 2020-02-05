You are the owner of this article.
Person of interest nabbed in shooting of mother inside car with child, police say
HAMMOND — Witness statements and the city's Blue Net license plate reader system helped police track down a person of interest about an hour after a shooting Tuesday at a gas station, an official said.

The 28-year-old Griffith man was arrested about 5 p.m. Tuesday in South Holland, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

He's a person of interest in a shooting about 3:50 p.m. at the Citgo gas station at 169th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, police said.

A 28-year-old Griffith woman was inside a vehicle with a child when she was shot, police said. The child was not wounded.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Updated information about the woman's condition was not available Wednesday morning.

Investigators think the shooting was related to a domestic dispute, police said.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday, Kellogg said.

If the Lake County prosecutor's office charges the man, he would face extradition proceedings in Illinois before facing a Lake Criminal Court judge.

Hammond officials have spent more than $1 million to install and maintain the city's Blue Net license plate reader system, which police often use to identify and locate suspects in a wide range of alleged crimes.

The system includes cameras at all of the city's entry and exit points and mobile readers.

