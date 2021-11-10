 Skip to main content
Person of interest sought in robbery investigation, police say
urgent

The Portage Police Department released two photos Wednesday that showed a male in a Portage business. 

 Provided

PORTAGE — Authorities are seeking a person of interest captured on surveillance footage following a robbery. 

The Portage Police Department released two photos Wednesday that showed a male in a Portage business.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning on U.S. 20. The Portage Police Department did not immediately provide further details on the incident. 

Anyone who is able to identify the person is asked to contact Portage Police Department Detective Lisa Duncan at 219-764-5706. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

