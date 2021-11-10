Person of interest sought in robbery investigation, police say

PORTAGE — Authorities are seeking a person of interest captured on surveillance footage following a robbery.
The Portage Police Department released two photos Wednesday that showed a male in a Portage business.
Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred early Wednesday morning on U.S. 20. The Portage Police Department did not immediately provide further details on the incident.
Anyone who is able to identify the person is asked to contact Portage Police Department Detective Lisa Duncan at 219-764-5706.