Person of interest taken into custody hours after man's shooting death, Gary police say

GARY — Police took a person of interest into custody late Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier in the day in the city's Horace Mann neighborhood, an official said.
Anthony Syler, 27, of Gary, was found shot to death about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in an alley east of the 700 block of Cleveland Street, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.
Gary police responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired.
Police located the person of interest about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The case remained under investigation.
Syler's slaying marked the 14th homicide so far this year in Gary, police said.
