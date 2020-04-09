Person of interest taken into custody hours after man's shooting death, Gary police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police took a person of interest into custody late Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier in the day in the city's Horace Mann neighborhood, an official said.

Anthony Syler, 27, of Gary, was found shot to death about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in an alley east of the 700 block of Cleveland Street, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.

Gary police responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired.

Police located the person of interest about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The case remained under investigation.

Syler's slaying marked the 14th homicide so far this year in Gary, police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.