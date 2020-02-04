You are the owner of this article.
Person of interest threw weapon while fleeing officers, police say
Person of interest threw weapon while fleeing officers, police say

GARY — A person of interest is in custody after a shooting Monday night.

Police responded about 6:10 p.m. to the area of 21st Avenue and Carolina Street for a report of shots fired. There, police pursued a suspect vehicle, capturing one individual inside, according to Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

The individual was allegedly seen throwing a weapon while running from police, he said. 

A 24-year-old victim says he was injured by gunfire while walking in the area.

Hamady said police officers, who were in the area, did "a great job" by pursuing the suspect vehicle and recovering a weapon.

The person of interest is not confirmed to be the shooter, but the investigation is ongoing, Hamady said. 

Others involved remain at-large, he said.

Anyone with information on the other individuals who were in the vehicle or witnessed the shooting are urged to call Detective Sgt. Michael Barnes at 219 881-1210. To leave an anonymous tip, call 1-866-CRIME-GP. 

