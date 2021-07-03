Person shot at Hammond park, police say

HAMMOND — One person was wounded by a gunshot wound to the hand in the area of a Hammond Park around 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police responded to a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, which is in the 1000 block of Highland Street, confirmed Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Hammond police have taken one person into custody a of Saturday night, Kellogg said.

Police said no other details were immediately available and the investigation is ongoing. No other injuries were reported.

