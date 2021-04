Person shot at intersection in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Police found a person shot overnight Monday at the intersection of West 57th Avenue and Harrison Street shortly after responding to a report of shots fired miles away, an official said.

The male victim, whose age was not immediately known, was transported from the scene to a local hospital. His latest condition was not available, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

Police first responded about midnight for a report of shots fired to the 5300 block of Georgia Street but found no one shot there. A call of a gunshot victim came in shortly afterward in the 5700 block of Harrison Street, Nuses said.

The victim was located in the area and subsequently taken to the hospital.

No one was in police custody as of early Monday, Nuses said. An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Merrillville police at 219-769-3722.

