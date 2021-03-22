Person taken to hospital after being shot twice in Hammond, police say

HAMMOND — A person was shot twice late Sunday near the city's north end as the result of a suspected domestic dispute, police said.

Officers found the victim, identified by Hammond police only as a male subject, while responding about 11:50 p.m. that night to the 700 block of Chicago Street, said Lt. Steve Kellogg.

The victim was transported to a Chicago-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified a person of interest.

Additional information was not disclosed, but will be released when available, Kellogg said.

