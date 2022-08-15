Person taken to hospital, pets die in Porter County house fire, department says

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and several pets died when a fire broke out Friday evening in a home in the 800 N. block of County Road 500 East, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the residence around around 7 p.m. to find smoke and flames visible in the basement of the two-level home, firefighters said.

"Chief (Brian) Duncan stated there was heavy fire in the basement on arrival and called for tankers to respond from surrounding departments as there are no hydrants in the area," the department said.

Fire crews reportedly entered the home wearing breathing apparatus to conduct a search and the fire was quickly contained to the basement.

"A special pet rescue mask was used by firefighters performing resuscitation efforts on the pets found during the search suffering from smoke inhalation, but the canines and felines succumbed to their injuries," the fire department reported.

"Liberty Township Fire Department is working closely with the Porter County Fire Investigation Strike Team to determine the cause," the department said.