 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Persons of interest sought after burglary, police say
0 Comments
alert urgent

Persons of interest sought after burglary, police say

  • 0

HAMMOND — Police are seeking the identity of individuals caught on camera following a burglary in Hammond.

The Hammond Police Department released surveillance images Saturday showing multiple subjects, asking the public's help in identifying them.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Police responded to a burglary on Jan. 8 in the 4700 block of Columbia Avenue, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg. Following the burglary, the suspects fled the area.

The case is under active investigation by Hammond police.

Anyone with information on the identities of any of the subjects is asked to contact Detective Lt. Mark Detterline at 219-852-2962.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts