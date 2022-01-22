Persons of interest sought after burglary, police say

HAMMOND — Police are seeking the identity of individuals caught on camera following a burglary in Hammond.

The Hammond Police Department released surveillance images Saturday showing multiple subjects, asking the public's help in identifying them.

Police responded to a burglary on Jan. 8 in the 4700 block of Columbia Avenue, said Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg. Following the burglary, the suspects fled the area.

The case is under active investigation by Hammond police.

Anyone with information on the identities of any of the subjects is asked to contact Detective Lt. Mark Detterline at 219-852-2962.

