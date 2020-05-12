You are the owner of this article.
Pet missing in Valpo house blaze; occupants ok
VALPARAISO — A Tuesday morning fire burned through a home in the 200 block of Nickle Plate Avenue, leaving the structure uninhabitable, according to the Valparaiso Fire Department.

The residents of the single-story, single-family home were not at home at the time of the 9:41 a.m. blaze, but the whereabouts of a pet rabbit is unknown, according to Lt. Robert Schulte, public information officer with the department.

The fire was spotted on the exterior of the home by a neighbor, but Schulte said the fire burned through the wall of a bedroom on the west side of the home. The home was left with substantial fire, smoke and water damage.

The fire was put out by 10 a.m. and the Red Cross was called in to assist the residents, Schulte said.

The fire remains under investigation by the local fire department, but it appears the blaze started on the outside of the building and was electrical in nature, Schulte said.

The occupants reported there were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire, triggering a reminder to residents of Valparaiso and Center Township that free alarms are available through the fire department by calling 219-548-4849.

