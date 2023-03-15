Dogs and other pets may seem like part of the family but Indiana courts aren't ready to officially countenance dog visitation as part of divorce settlements.

The issue arose Wednesday in an Indiana Court of Appeals decision involving a divorced Lake County couple, their three children and Roxy, a 3-year-old lilac Boston terrier.

According to court records, the wife acquired Roxy for the family in 2020 after participating in a breeder-mandated interview and vetting process, and signing an agreement to return the dog to the breeder if it ever was re-homed for any reason.

Records show Roxy is treated as a fourth child: Roxy has a fenced-in backyard, swims in the pool, plays on the trampoline with the children, and sits at the dinner table with the rest of the family.

The couple split in 2022. As part of the divorce settlement, Roxy was awarded to the wife with a provision that the children could bring Roxy to the husband's home during parenting time, just as they're permitted to bring other personal effects, records show.

The divorce decree fashioned by Lake Superior Judge Thomas Hallett also specified that "neither parent shall attempt to influence the children to convince them to bring Roxy or to not bring Roxy to husband's home."

According to court records, the husband filed a contempt action less than 30 days after the decree was entered alleging the wife attempted to influence the children about bringing Roxy to parenting time and supposedly failed to send the dog to the husband's residence with the children.

In her appeal of the divorce decree, the wife claims the trial court erred by granting the children the right to take Roxy to the husband's residence when Roxy was awarded solely to the wife in the divorce settlement.

The appeals court agreed with the wife in a 3-0 ruling written by Judge Patricia Riley, a Rensselaer native.

Riley said Indiana law clearly declares animals are personal property subject to distribution by the trial court similar to any other marital assets, which necessarily includes sole possession by one person to the complete exclusion of the other.

While Riley admitted that is "regrettably a harsh and seemingly unfeeling outcome," she said "it is the only one that makes sense" given the ongoing struggles of the state court system to address child custody — "cases in which the happiness and welfare of our most precious commodity, children, are at stake."

"To allow full-blown dog custody cases, complete with canine forensics and attorneys representing not only the parties but the dog itself, would further burden the courts to the detriment of children. Such a drain of judicial resources is unthinkable. Therefore, there is no 'best interests of the canine' standard in Indiana," Riley said.

Riley acknowledged Hallett attempted to reach "a fair solution under difficult circumstances." But she noted Indiana statutes do not allow for pet visitation, "and it is not the province of this court to step in and fashion a remedy where the Legislature has abstained from doing so," she said.

"Accordingly, while Roxy might be considered a member of the family, under Indiana law, she is wife’s personal property, and the children cannot be awarded discretionary decision-making authority to transport wife’s personal property to husband’s residence during parenting time," Riley said.

The husband still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reversing the Court of Appeals ruling and restoring the Roxy-related provisions of the original divorce decree.

