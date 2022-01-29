 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Phone scammers pose as LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, police say

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department stock

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department

 Provided

LAPORTE — Scammers are pretending to be members of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office on the phone, police said. 

On Saturday authorities made an announcement warning of some recent reports from residents regarding fraudulent phone calls. 

The scammers spoof, or disguise, their phone numbers to appear as if it is a local phone number. 

They tell the resident they are from LaPorte County Sheriff's Office and that they know the victim has stolen property. The scammers then tell the victims that the stolen property must be returned or an arrest warrant will be issued. 

"This is a real dimwitted low-budget operation that’s completely a scam," police told the public in an announcement. "Hang up and do not entertain this hogwash."

Police urged residents to report all frauds, scams and bad business practices. Individuals can make reports to the U. S. Federal Trade Commission at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

