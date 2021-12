Phone tracker leads police to purse stolen from St. John prayer chapel

ST. JOHN — Police said a tracking device on a cellphone allowed them to locate two people believed responsible for stealing a purse earlier Thursday from the St. John Evangelist Prayer Chapel at 93rd Avenue and U.S. 41.

Tracking information gathered by the victims' daughter was relayed to St. John Police Detective David Wortsman, who located the suspect vehicle in Schererville, St. John Police Public Information Officer Roger Patz said.

The vehicle took off and led police from several agencies on a pursuit that ended at 61st Avenue and Arizona Street in Hobart, Patz said.

Two suspects were reportedly taken into custody — a man and male juvenile.

"During the pursuit, the suspect tossed a gun and booze out of the car," Patz said.

The stolen items were recovered and there were no injuries, he said. Charges are pending in the case.

