DYER — Police are seeking help locating a 60-year-old Dyer man who was last seen Wednesday and is feared to be in extreme danger and possible need of medical assistance.

Gregory Hetrick is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red hat and blue robe over a gray shirt and black shorts, police said.

Hetrick was using a walker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyer police at 219-660-0000 or by calling 911.

