 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo released of woman sought in theft from Region hotel
alert urgent

Photo released of woman sought in theft from Region hotel

Michigan City theft

The suspect sought by LaPorte County police following a theft from an area hotel.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — LaPorte County police are seeking help identifying a woman caught on a surveillance camera stealing items from an area hotel.

The suspect entered the unnamed hotel Monday afternoon and walked behind the front desk, where she stole several items, police said.

"After netting her loot, the thief immediately left the business and departed in a black Dodge Charger or Challenger," according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Shayne Landry at slandry@lcso.in.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts