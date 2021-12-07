Photo released of woman sought in theft from Region hotel

MICHIGAN CITY — LaPorte County police are seeking help identifying a woman caught on a surveillance camera stealing items from an area hotel.

The suspect entered the unnamed hotel Monday afternoon and walked behind the front desk, where she stole several items, police said.

"After netting her loot, the thief immediately left the business and departed in a black Dodge Charger or Challenger," according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Shayne Landry at slandry@lcso.in.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.