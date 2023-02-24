VALPARAISO — Gasps and sobs broke out in the courtroom Friday morning as photos were displayed on a large screen of 19-year-old Noah Beller lying on the driveway outside his Valparaiso home a short time after he was shot.

Valparaiso police patrolwoman Michelle Kodicek described the shooting scene for jurors as hysterical and said she and other officers arrived to find Beller without a pulse and not breathing.

Kodicek said she was asked to snap the photos, which depict another officer hovering over the young man's body attempting CPR and other assistance just moments before emergency medical officials arrived.

The graphic images and testimony came as prosecutors wrap up the first week of the murder case against Keith Blake, 34, of Michigan City.

As when Beller's mother testified earlier this week about holding her son as he died, Blake showed no obvious emotion Friday to the photos of the shooting scene in the 3700 block of Oak Grove Drive.

Blake is accused of shooting and killing Beller March 3, 2021, outside the young man's home on Valparaiso's north side during a dispute over a paternity test, according to court records. Blake is charged with murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

Beller's mother, Mikalene Stoker, told jurors Wednesday morning she had received test results the same day as the killing that cleared her son of the pregnancy.

Beller had reportedly demanded his money back for the test because it was determined he was not the father of the child in question, records show. However, a woman present at the residence continued to claim that he was the father, and the dispute became physical.

Kodicek testified Friday she had raced to the scene around 10:15 p.m. and then followed when Beller was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. She said she gathered the young man's clothing and put bags over his hands to preserve any evidence that may have been under his fingernails or on his hands.

While at the shooting scene, Kodicek said she stopped Beller's mother from collecting a black jacket and hat found on the ground. She said she also stopped a man from picking up an open knife that was found lying near Beller's body.

Stoker had testified the young woman claiming Beller was the father of her baby was carrying multiple knives.

The trial before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish is expected to continue into next week.