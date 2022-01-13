Photos released of two sought in wake of Highland armed robbery

HIGHLAND — Police have released photos of two suspects sought in the wake of an armed robbery early Thursday at the Pilot Travel Center, 8150 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland police said they were called out around 3:18 a.m. and were told by clerks that two men came into the store, displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Cartons of cigarettes were also taken.

"The two suspects then fled the area in a black passenger car, possibly a Nissan, which had false plates," police said. "Neither of the two clerks were injured."

Anyone with information or able to identify the suspects is asked to contact Highland Police Department Detective Sgt. Jason Hildenbrand at 219-972-5071 or by email at jhildenbrand@highland.in.gov.

