 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos released of two sought in wake of Highland armed robbery
0 Comments
urgent

Photos released of two sought in wake of Highland armed robbery

  • 0

HIGHLAND — Police have released photos of two suspects sought in the wake of an armed robbery early Thursday at the Pilot Travel Center, 8150 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland police said they were called out around 3:18 a.m. and were told by clerks that two men came into the store, displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Cartons of cigarettes were also taken.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

"The two suspects then fled the area in a black passenger car, possibly a Nissan, which had false plates," police said. "Neither of the two clerks were injured."

Anyone with information or able to identify the suspects is asked to contact Highland Police Department Detective Sgt. Jason Hildenbrand at 219-972-5071 or by email at jhildenbrand@highland.in.gov.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts