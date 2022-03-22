 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pierce Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat, Merrillville schools says

Merrillville Community School Corp.

Students were transported to Merrillville High School to be picked up by their parents. 

 

 Image from Google Maps
MERRILLVILLE — Pierce Middle School students and staff were evacuated Tuesday following a bomb threat around noon.
 
Law enforcement is checking the building, according to a statement from Merrillville Community School Corporation. 
 
Students were transported to the high school, where parents were able to pick them up. The investigation is ongoing, the statement said.
Parents were able to come at 1:30 p.m. with identification to pick up their child. Those who were not able to were advised to call Merrillville High School to make arrangements. 
 
Merrillville Community School Corporation said they did not know any additional information at this time. Merrillville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information. 

Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.
 
