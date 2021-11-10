Plane carrying 220 pounds of cocaine cleared customs before reaching Gary, official says

GARY — The plane that landed at the Gary/Chicago International Airport last week with an alleged 220 pounds of cocaine aboard had presumably gone through customs in Houston and was thus not routed through the local customs facility, GCIA Executive Director Duane Hayden said Wednesday.

"All pilots and passengers must clear U.S. Customs and Immigration inspection upon entering the United States from a foreign country," the local airport says as part of an online description of its customs and border protection facility.

The local facility is described by GCIA as "state of the art" and the newest of its type in the Chicago metropolitan region.

Hayden further told his airport board members in a prepared statement Wednesday morning that "no illegal narcotics were seized on airport property during the incident in question."

Two Indiana men were arrested and federal officials are seizing the airplane in question as part of the Nov. 3 bust, which has been described as a disruption of a suspected Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline.