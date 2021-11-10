 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plane carrying 220 pounds of cocaine cleared customs before reaching Gary, official says
alert urgent

Plane carrying 220 pounds of cocaine cleared customs before reaching Gary, official says

GARY — The plane that landed at the Gary/Chicago International Airport last week with an alleged 220 pounds of cocaine aboard had presumably gone through customs in Houston and was thus not routed through the local customs facility, GCIA Executive Director Duane Hayden said Wednesday.

"All pilots and passengers must clear U.S. Customs and Immigration inspection upon entering the United States from a foreign country," the local airport says as part of an online description of its customs and border protection facility.

The local facility is described by GCIA as "state of the art" and the newest of its type in the Chicago metropolitan region.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Hayden further told his airport board members in a prepared statement Wednesday morning that "no illegal narcotics were seized on airport property during the incident in question."

Two Indiana men were arrested and federal officials are seizing the airplane in question as part of the Nov. 3 bust, which has been described as a disruption of a suspected Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline.

Sebastian Vazquez-Gamez, 30, of Mexico, arrived at the Gary airport at 6:43 p.m. Nov. 3 on a plane that traveled the day before from Mexico to Houston, according to a charging document and a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Illinois.

Law enforcement surveillance watched Vazquez-Gamez and an airport employee unload duffel bags and suitcases from the plane and the airport employee then pull a dolly cart containing all the luggage toward the Gary Jet Center building, charges say. A Lincoln Navigator SUV then arrived on scene and drove off with the luggage to a hotel in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, officials said.

Vazquez-Gamez was seen shortly after 9 p.m. in Chicago loading some of the suitcases into a Toyota Highlander SUV with a temporary Indiana license plate that was driven by Rodrigo Alexis Jimenez-Perez, 25, of Columbus, Indiana, charges allege.

The Toyota was pulled over by officers a few blocks away and officials said they found 80 brick-shaped packages wrapped in black tape, which they said later proved to be 176 pounds of cocaine. Jimenez-Perez was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, records show.

Vazquez-Gamez was taken by officials back to the hotel, where 20 additional brick-shaped packages of cocaine were discovered, charges say. Vazquez-Gamez was then arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Sergio Ivan Blas, 39, of Indianapolis, was also charged, based on allegations of using Facebook Messenger to direct Jimenez-Perez to the Gary airport and then the Chicago hotel to pick up the 80 kilograms of cocaine, officials said.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts