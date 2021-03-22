 Skip to main content
Plane makes emergency landing on field in LaPorte County, police say
Plane makes emergency landing on field in LaPorte County, police say

Plane crashes on field in LaPorte County

A plane crash-landed in rural LaPorte County Monday.

 Joseph S. Pete

LAPORTE COUNTY — A general aviation plane crash-landed onto a field Monday in rural LaPorte County, police said. 

The airplane went down near U.S. 421 and County Road 1100 South in rural Clinton Township at about 12:45 p.m. Monday, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived and located the plane about 300 yards east of U.S. 421, LaPorte County sheriff's Capt. Derek Allen said. 

Both the pilot and the passenger were uninjured and did not require medical treatment, police said.

"The pilot of the 1965 Piper Twin Comanche reported to the deputies that the aircraft‘s engines failed, resulting in the emergency landing," Allen said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what happened, police said.

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office deputies Jake Pisowicz, David Francis and Alex Pishkur, along with Captain Dallas Smythe and Sergeant Jeff Wright, responded to the crash landing.

