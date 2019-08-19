VALPARAISO — A 27-year-old Westville woman pleaded guilty Monday morning to driving drunk nearly three years ago and causing a crash that left a passenger on a motorcycle dead and the driver seriously injured.
The proposed agreement calls for Rachel Dover to face up to six years on the more serious of the two felony drunken driving charges, which is half of what she faced without the deal, according to court documents.
She faces up to one year on the second count, as compared to the two and a half years the charge typically carries.
The proposal was taken under advisement, and approval and sentencing will be considered Oct. 21 by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
Dover appeared in court Monday morning with her defense attorney Russell Brown Jr. and admitted to drinking and causing the fatal crash Nov. 5, 2016.
Dover reportedly told police she was driving south at 7:30 p.m. on County Road 550 East approaching U.S. 6 in Jackson Township when she saw two motorcycles driving west, according to charging documents. She turned east once the bikes passed and said she did not see the motorcycle that struck her vehicle.
A passenger on the motorcycle, Nanette Howard, 55, was airlifted to an Illinois hospital and later died of massive trauma to her head and leg, police said.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.