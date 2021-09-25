Plea deal change delays sentencing for man charged in 2018 sledgehammer attack

Ross repeatedly attempted to bicker with his public defender, John Maksimovich.

Maksimovich said Ross reviewed the plea agreement in June, went over it with the court and accepted it.

Boswell said Ross could not withdraw his pleas, but she would allow him to enter into the new plea offer.

Ross said he'd "go with" the new plea agreement.

"This is all about me going to prison," he said. "This system is so wicked and evil. It's heartless. You'll probably get a Rolex watch for this."

Ross went to trial in February 2020 and was convicted of attempted murder, criminal confinement and two counts of battery.

Boswell later set aside the convictions and granted Ross a new trial, because he never clearly stated he wanted to represent himself at trial.

Ross's first public defender withdrew from his case days after the trial opened, because Ross repeatedly falsely accused him of colluding with prosecutors.

During the trial, Ross admitted to "popping Xanax like Tic Tacs" and drinking a fifth of gin before attacking a man, who was at the middle school to pick up one of Ross' children.