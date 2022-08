Plea deal reached after man was acquitted of child molesting in another state, attorney says

CROWN POINT — An Urbana, Illinois, man who had been facing felony child molesting charges received a "time served" sentence Friday after a judge accepted his plea to one count of misdemeanor battery.

A. Bernard Coffer, 68, was offered a plea agreement after he was acquitted of similar charges in Georgia, defense attorney Matthew Fech said.

The cases in Georgia and Lake County involved the same girl, who was 9 years old at the time of the battery in 2015 in Gary, attorneys said.

In exchange for Coffer's plea, the state dismissed six felony counts of child molesting.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Bradley Carter recommended a maximum sentence on the misdemeanor battery charge of one year in jail. Coffer had power and authority over the girl at the time of the abuse, he said.

No members of the girl's family appeared in court to give a victim impact statement.

Coffer served 625 days in jail while awaiting a resolution of his case, Fech said.

Coffer declined to make a statement.

Cappas accepted Coffer's plea, sentenced him to a year and jail and found he'd completed the sentence after giving him credit for time served.

After the hearing, Fech said Coffer was happy to put the matter behind him.

"Having gone to trial in the state of Georgia on virtually the same allegations as the ones here and being acquitted tends to show the quality of the evidence in this case," he said. "It's been a seven-year ordeal for him, and he's ready to move forward with his life."