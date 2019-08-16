CROWN POINT — An East Chicago teen accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy might accept a plea agreement by month's end, attorneys said.
Sherquell D. Magee, 18, was scheduled to enter a plea Friday in the shooting death of David Anderson May 5, 2018, at Nunez Park in East Chicago.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas continued the hearing until Aug. 30 after defense attorney John Cantrell said he and the Lake County prosecutor's office needed to do some more work.
According to court records, Magee tried to shoot a 14-year-old boy during a fight at the park. The 14-year-old ducked, and the bullet struck Anderson in the head.
After Friday's hearing, Cantrell said Magee is still contemplating pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
The proposed plea agreement calls for a sentence of 20 to 30 years on that count, plus another five to 20 years on a firearm enhancement, for a total term of 25 to 50 years behind bars.