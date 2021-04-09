Plea offer for teen accused of murder, 2 rapes calls for 65-year sentence

CROWN POINT — A man accused of killing a woman and raping two others in Hammond when he was 15 years old has been offered a plea agreement calling for a 65-year sentence, attorneys said Friday.
Omarion E. Wilbourn, 18, has been in custody since 2017 on charges alleging he raped a 14-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman July 16 and Aug. 8, 2017, respectively, and killed Lucia Gonzalez, a 25-year-old mother, Aug. 21, 2017, in her home in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue.
Wilbourn's attorney, John Maksimovich, asked to continue Wilbourn's trial — which is currently set to begin May 3 — because he was still reviewing evidence in the case. A technical issue prevented him from viewing some of the material, he said.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said a written plea offer was given to Maksimovich. She first heard he was having a technical issue Thursday, she said.
Maksimovich said the plea offer was delivered about a week ago, and the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for him to talk to Wilbourn and other incarcerated clients.
Inmates have periodically been in quarantine in the Lake County Jail, and the facility's Telmate communication system has been down, he said.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell asked Jatkiewicz to lay out the terms of the plea offer for the record.
The agreement calls for Wilbourn to plead guilty to murder and two counts of rape, with a 45-year sentence on the murder charge and concurrent terms of 20 years on each rape charge. If Wilbourn accepts the offer, his total sentence would be 65 years, she said.
If Wilbourn were convicted at trial of murder, two counts of rape and several lesser charges, he could face up to 178 years in prison, Jatkiewicz said.
Boswell told Wilbourn to discuss the plea offer with his attorney.
The judge declined to grant Maksimovich's request to postpone Wilbourn's trial, telling the attorney to talk with Wilbourn and return to court April 19.
Wilbourn's name was not initially released Aug. 28, 2017, when Hammond police announced they had arrested a 15-year-old boy and that DNA evidence tied him to the two rapes and Gonzalez's homicide.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Thomas Stefaniak granted a prosecutor's request to waive Wilbourn to adult court in August 2018.
Stefaniak also granted part of Wilbourn's request to suppress some of his statements to Hammond detectives during an interview Aug. 22, 2017.
The Court of Appeals on July 31, 2019, upheld Stefaniak's decision, finding Wilbourn reasonably believed he was in custody at the time of the interview, and police failed to advise him of his rights under the U.S. Supreme Court's Miranda ruling and Indiana's juvenile waiver statute.
The Indiana Supreme Court declined to review the Appeals Court ruling in January 2020.
Maksimovich entered the case last year, after Wilbourn's previous attorney, Jamise Perkins, temporarily served as judge pro tempore in Lake Criminal Courtroom 2.