Plea offer for teen accused of murder, 2 rapes calls for 65-year sentence

The agreement calls for Wilbourn to plead guilty to murder and two counts of rape, with a 45-year sentence on the murder charge and concurrent terms of 20 years on each rape charge. If Wilbourn accepts the offer, his total sentence would be 65 years, she said.

If Wilbourn were convicted at trial of murder, two counts of rape and several lesser charges, he could face up to 178 years in prison, Jatkiewicz said.

Boswell told Wilbourn to discuss the plea offer with his attorney.

The judge declined to grant Maksimovich's request to postpone Wilbourn's trial, telling the attorney to talk with Wilbourn and return to court April 19.

Wilbourn's name was not initially released Aug. 28, 2017, when Hammond police announced they had arrested a 15-year-old boy and that DNA evidence tied him to the two rapes and Gonzalez's homicide.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Thomas Stefaniak granted a prosecutor's request to waive Wilbourn to adult court in August 2018.

Stefaniak also granted part of Wilbourn's request to suppress some of his statements to Hammond detectives during an interview Aug. 22, 2017.