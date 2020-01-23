Plea offer possible for former teacher's aide at center of child porn investigation

CROWN POINT — A plea offer may be in the works for a former Lake Ridge Middle School teacher's aide accused of possession of child pornography, voyeurism and obstruction of justice, an attorney said Thursday.

Aaron Lopez Saldana, 49, of Calumet Township, was charged in December 2018 after Lake County sheriff's police found videos at his home showing prepubescent and teen boys, court records say.

Saldana is accused of recording the boys without their knowledge as they showered or used the restroom at his home. In some videos, Saldana was pictured with young boys “in sexual positions,” records state.

Saldana's attorney, Michael Lambert, said he was expecting a plea offer from the Lake County prosecutor's office but he had not yet received it.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas set Saldana's next hearing for Feb. 13.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two men discovered images during a Dec. 12, 2018, burglary at Saldana's home in the 4400 block of McKinley Street, records say.

When police arrived at Saldana's home Dec. 15, 2018, to investigate, they found a smoking grill outside the home that contained ashes of apparent photograph paper and remnants of partially melted photograph negatives, records allege.