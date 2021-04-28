Plea offer withdrawn for man accused of murder, 2 rapes when he was 15 years old

CROWN POINT — A man accused of killing a woman and raping two others in Hammond when he was 15 years old did not accept a plea offer by Wednesday's deadline and is now set to face a jury starting June 7.

Omarion E. Wilbourn, 18, has been in custody since 2017 on charges alleging he raped a 14-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman July 16 and Aug. 8, 2017, respectively, and killed Lucia Gonzalez, a 25-year-old mother, Aug. 21, 2017, in her home in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue.

Wilbourn's attorney, John Maksimovich, said he filed a motion seeking to continue a trial set for May 3 because he needs more time to prepare.

Maksimovich and Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to set Wilbourn's first rape case for trial starting June 7.

Boswell granted the attorneys' request and scheduled Wilbourn's second rape case for trial July 26 and his murder case for trial Sept. 20.

Jatkiewicz said the Lake County prosecutor's office was withdrawing a plea offer that called for Wilbourn to plead guilty to murder and two counts of rape in exchange for a 60-year sentence.

If convicted of all charges at trial, Wilbourn could face up to 178 years in prison.