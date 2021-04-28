 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plea offer withdrawn for man accused of murder, 2 rapes when he was 15 years old
urgent

Plea offer withdrawn for man accused of murder, 2 rapes when he was 15 years old

CROWN POINT — A man accused of killing a woman and raping two others in Hammond when he was 15 years old did not accept a plea offer by Wednesday's deadline and is now set to face a jury starting June 7.

Omarion E. Wilbourn, 18, has been in custody since 2017 on charges alleging he raped a 14-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman July 16 and Aug. 8, 2017, respectively, and killed Lucia Gonzalez, a 25-year-old mother, Aug. 21, 2017, in her home in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue.

Wilbourn's attorney, John Maksimovich, said he filed a motion seeking to continue a trial set for May 3 because he needs more time to prepare.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

Maksimovich and Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz asked Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell to set Wilbourn's first rape case for trial starting June 7.

Boswell granted the attorneys' request and scheduled Wilbourn's second rape case for trial July 26 and his murder case for trial Sept. 20.

Jatkiewicz said the Lake County prosecutor's office was withdrawing a plea offer that called for Wilbourn to plead guilty to murder and two counts of rape in exchange for a 60-year sentence.

If convicted of all charges at trial, Wilbourn could face up to 178 years in prison.

Boswell set a status hearing for May 28.

Omarion E. Wilbourn

Omarion E. Wilbourn 

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new US citizens in NYC

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts