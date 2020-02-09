3 plead guilty to vehicle 'title washing' scheme

HAMMOND — The last of three defendants employed at a Dyer auto title shop has pleaded guilty in federal court in a vehicle “title washing” scheme.

The conspiracy was to designed to make money for the Dyer business by fraudulently obtaining “clean” vehicle titles for salvage cars and then turning around and selling the vehicles at a higher price, court records show.

Synthia Espinoza, 21, of Hammond, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft, according to U.S. District court records.

A co-worker, Ruth Alma Torres, 52, of Hammond, and her boss, Salvatore Falco, 52, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to the same charge in the scheme this past summer, records show.

Falco owned the USA Auto Title Services in Dyer, while Espinosa and Torres were employed there. From fall 2013 until spring 2015, they forged the signatures of law enforcement officers to submit forms to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

It was part of a conspiracy in which the defendants completed Indiana BMV application packets for title certificates with rebuilt designations without completing all the steps to get a “clean title,” such as making the necessary repairs, prosecutors alleged.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}