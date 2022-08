Police arrest 2 in deadly shooting after responding to report of men with guns at park

CROWN POINT — Two people gunned a man down inside a Gary gas station July 31 and were arrested about an hour later after police were called to Marquette Park for a report of men carrying guns, court records state.

Michael R. Alexander, 25, of Fort Wayne, and Byron A. Barnes, 19, of Gary, were each being held Monday at the Lake County Jail on one count of murder.

They are accused of fatally shooting Tyrae D. Hayes, 25, of Gary, who arrived at the Citgo gas station in the 900 block of East Fifth Avenue as they were leaving in a gray Hyundai.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on behalf of Alexander and Barnes during separate hearings last week.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady commended officers for quickly working to review surveillance video from the gas station, identifying a possible suspect vehicle and entering it into the city's license plate reader system, and responding to the call about men with guns at the park.

According to Lake Criminal Court records, police responded to the gas station about 2:50 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound victim and found Hayes on the floor inside the business.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and noticed three people arrived at the gas station about 2:40 p.m. in a gray Hyundai.

Barnes and the Hyundai's driver, who has not been formally charged in Hayes' homicide but was arrested at the park with Barnes and Alexander, prepaid for gas before the driver put gas in the car, court records state.

The driver and Barnes got back in the Hyundai and were pulling out of the gas station when Hayes arrived on the back of a mo-ped. Hayes got off and went inside, and the mo-ped driver left, records state.

About two minutes later, Alexander and Barnes returned to the business, walked around the station and went inside, according to documents.

Alexander pulled out a handgun and shot Hayes in the forehead, and Barnes fired multiple shots at Hayes' body after he collapsed on the floor, records state.

Police later were dispatched to Marquette Park for a report of three men walking around the beach and playground areas carrying guns.

Police determined all three were the same people seen in surveillance video from the homicide scene, according to court records.

Officers also found the gray Hyundai, which had distinctive damage, parked near the park, police said.