Police arrest cousin of escaped homicide suspect; $5,000 reward offered in manhunt, sheriff says

The man provided his cash app information to the officer so she could send money to him.

During the course of the investigation, the location of the phone was determined to be in the 4200 block of Jackson Street in Gary. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and Brown was found in possession of the phone, police said.

The SWAT team took the phone as evidence and alleged narcotics were found in plain view during the search. In addition, officers seized firearms at the location.

The search for Taylor has turned into a nationwide manhunt since he escaped from a private contractor’s transport vehicle while being extradited from Dallas, Texas, to Crown Point, Martinez said.

A surveillance video released last week shows Taylor, dressed in a gray zip-up jacket and dark pants, sprinting east across Grant Street just south of 35th Avenue, as REDI Transports agent neared a McDonald's drive-thru window. The agent told police he was stopping at the McDonald's to make sure Taylor was fed before reaching the jail when he escaped.

The 22-year-old Hammond man was arrested on Dec. 2 in Texas and is wanted in connection with an alleged murder in East Chicago. Taylor is also a suspect in five Northwest Indiana armed robberies, The Times reported last week.