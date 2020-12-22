Police arrest cousin of escaped homicide suspect; $5,000 reward offered in manhunt, sheriff says

CROWN POINT — Lake County sheriff's police have arrested the cousin of a wanted homicide suspect who escaped from custody while being taken to Lake County Jail last week.
On Friday police arrested Antorries Brown, 22, who was charged with assisting a criminal, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. Police said Brown is the cousin of Leon Taylor, who escaped on Dec. 14.
“Make no mistake," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. "Anyone who helps Taylor will be arrested and brought to justice. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is intensifying efforts to find this dangerous fugitive and we are using all resources at our disposal to bring him back into custody.”
A Lake County sheriff’s detective created a fake Facebook account to appear as an attractive woman, which has previously been a successful way of gathering information about fugitives and their whereabouts.
The detective found Taylor’s Facebook account, which was under the alias “Loaded Lu” and sent a message. On Friday, a man who said he was Taylor’s brother responded, asking for a phone number and stating Taylor would like to talk.
The detective gave a female officer’s number, which a man claiming to be Taylor then texted. The officer and the man texted back and forth before the man asked the officer to send him money through an app “so he could make move,” court records said.
The man provided his cash app information to the officer so she could send money to him.
During the course of the investigation, the location of the phone was determined to be in the 4200 block of Jackson Street in Gary. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and Brown was found in possession of the phone, police said.
The SWAT team took the phone as evidence and alleged narcotics were found in plain view during the search. In addition, officers seized firearms at the location.
The search for Taylor has turned into a nationwide manhunt since he escaped from a private contractor’s transport vehicle while being extradited from Dallas, Texas, to Crown Point, Martinez said.
A surveillance video released last week shows Taylor, dressed in a gray zip-up jacket and dark pants, sprinting east across Grant Street just south of 35th Avenue, as REDI Transports agent neared a McDonald's drive-thru window. The agent told police he was stopping at the McDonald's to make sure Taylor was fed before reaching the jail when he escaped.
The 22-year-old Hammond man was arrested on Dec. 2 in Texas and is wanted in connection with an alleged murder in East Chicago. Taylor is also a suspect in five Northwest Indiana armed robberies, The Times reported last week.
Authorities describe Taylor as a black man, 6 feet tall and weighing 162 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to police.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the capture of Taylor. Martinez asked anyone with knowledge of Taylor's whereabouts to call 911 immediately or submit tips through the Lake County Sheriff’s Department mobile app.
Investigators are monitoring the department's 24-hour Lake County Sheriff’s Department Report-A-Crime Hotline, which is reachable at 1-800-750-2746.
“Our officers have been working around the clock to find Taylor, and we will not stop until he is arrested," Martinez said.