MICHIGAN CITY - Three subjects were apprehended from a residence in the 600 block of Main St. early Friday, two of which were found to have outstanding warrants for their arrests.
The Michigan City SWAT team executed a search warrant on the residence and located five subjects inside. Police found several weapons, one of which was reported stolen, illegal drugs and other paraphernalia, according to a news release from the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.
Police arrested Ashlie Eddy, 35, of Michigan City; Tabitha Thompson, 26, of Michigan City; and Daniel Isenbletter, 27, of New Buffalo, the release states.
Criminal charges were filed against Eddy for dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony. Thompson was arrested on a St. Joseph County, Michigan warrant for burglary. Isenbletter was also arrested on a St. Joseph County, Michigan warrant for burglary, and LaPorte County warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, the release states.
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force had fielded citizen complaints in reference to suspected drug activity at the residence. The task force infiltrated the residence and conducted past drug buys, the release states.
Eddy, Thompson and Isenbletter are being held at LaPorte County Jail and awaiting initial court dates. Thompson and Isenbletter are also waiting on possible extradition to St. Joseph County, Michigan. Eddy is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond and is scheduled to appear in LaPorte County Superior Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday in front of Judge Michael Bergerson, the release states.
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force anticipates future arrests as a result of the investigation, the release states.
The task force was assisted by Michigan City Police's Detective Bureau, Uniformed Patrol Shift 1 adn the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Anyone with information pertaining to illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488. Callers can remain anonymous, the release states.